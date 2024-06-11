KATUSA Friendship Week 2024

U.S. Service Members and The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers compete in a Korean wrestling tournament hosted by the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command as part of the KATUSA Friendship Week at Balboni Football Field, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program in 1950. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

