    Porter Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Porter Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Phoebe Day, from Long Island, Maine, directs an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in the Pacific Ocean, June 14, 2024. Porter is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 23:04
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
