Porter Conducts Flight Operations

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Phoebe Day, from Long Island, Maine, directs an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 to land on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in the Pacific Ocean, June 14, 2024. Porter is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)

