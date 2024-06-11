George Washington Yoga PT

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (AW/SW) Britain F. Wilder, from Redondo Beach, California, assigned to medical department, stretches during yoga physical therapy aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 15, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kiejuanesha Simmons)

