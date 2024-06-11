Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Yoga PT [Image 2 of 3]

    George Washington Yoga PT

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kiejuanesha Simmons 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (SW) Katelyn A. Chartraw, from Minneapolis, assigned to medical department, leads yoga physical therapy aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 15, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kiejuanesha Simmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 23:08
    Photo ID: 8479018
    VIRIN: 240615-N-IK988-1013
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 621.53 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Yoga PT [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kiejuanesha Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Yoga PT
    George Washington Yoga PT
    George Washington Yoga PT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific
    Nimitz-class
    Yoga
    Physical Therapy
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 2024N

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT