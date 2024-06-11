Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Conducts Maneuvering Exercise with French Navy [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Conducts Maneuvering Exercise with French Navy

    AT SEA

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) - U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), right, conducts a maneuvering exercise with the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D 655) in the Philippine Sea during Valiant Shield 2024, June 14, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of services and with our allies to conduct precise, overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 20:32
    Photo ID: 8478994
    VIRIN: 240614-N-PH222-1149
    Resolution: 6081x4150
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Conducts Maneuvering Exercise with French Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    C7F
    French Navy

