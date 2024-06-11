PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) - U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), right, conducts a maneuvering exercise with the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D 655) in the Philippine Sea during Valiant Shield 2024, June 14, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of services and with our allies to conduct precise, overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.15.2024 20:32 Photo ID: 8478994 VIRIN: 240614-N-PH222-1149 Resolution: 6081x4150 Size: 4.66 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Conducts Maneuvering Exercise with French Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.