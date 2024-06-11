U.S. Soldiers with Detachment 1, Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, and Detachment 1, Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, identify exit routes within a aircraft egress trainer in Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 14, 2024. Shallow Water Egress Training (SWET) is designed to teach pilots and flight crews how to safely evacuate an aircraft fully submerged in water with minimal light and turned upside down. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.15.2024 20:28 Photo ID: 8478990 VIRIN: 240614-Z-SV327-1008 Resolution: 7503x5002 Size: 19.96 MB Location: KANEOHE, HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIARNG Aviation Increases Water Survivability with SWET Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.