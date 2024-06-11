Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIARNG Aviation Increases Water Survivability with SWET Training

    HIARNG Aviation Increases Water Survivability with SWET Training

    KANEOHE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers with Detachment 1, Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, and Detachment 1, Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, identify exit routes within a aircraft egress trainer in Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 14, 2024. Shallow Water Egress Training (SWET) is designed to teach pilots and flight crews how to safely evacuate an aircraft fully submerged in water with minimal light and turned upside down. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

