    Special meal at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley [Image 4 of 13]

    Special meal at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (June 13, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Burston and Matthew Headrick, Military Educator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum cut a cake as part of a Battle of Midway presentation at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall galley. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 18:37
    Photo ID: 8478924
    VIRIN: 240613-N-TG517-5409
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.16 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special meal at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley [Image 13 of 13], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grilling
    Grill
    Culinary Specialist
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Scudder Hall Galley

