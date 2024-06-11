Special meal at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley

Yorktown, Va. (June 13, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Burston and Matthew Headrick, Military Educator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum cut a cake as part of a Battle of Midway presentation at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall galley. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

