    U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240614-N-NO246-1110 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) The trombone section of the U.S. Navy Band performs during a concert. The Navy Band performed on the west steps of the Capitol building as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8478874
    VIRIN: 240614-N-NO246-1110
    Resolution: 5891x3920
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

