U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building

240614-N-NO246-1105 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) The horn section of the U.S. Navy Band performs at a concert. The Navy Band performed on the west steps of the Capitol building as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

