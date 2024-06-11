Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240614-N-NO246-1033 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) Lt. j.g. Antonio Garcia conducts the U.S. Navy Band. The Navy Band performed at the steps of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8478868
    VIRIN: 240614-N-NO246-1033
    Resolution: 5285x3516
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building
    U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building
    U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building
    U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building
    U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building
    U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building
    U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Capitol
    Navy Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT