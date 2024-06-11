240614-N-NO246-1033 WASHINGTON (June 14, 2024) Lt. j.g. Antonio Garcia conducts the U.S. Navy Band. The Navy Band performed at the steps of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 17:27
|Photo ID:
|8478868
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-NO246-1033
|Resolution:
|5285x3516
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band performs on the west steps of the Capitol building [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
