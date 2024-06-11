Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 68 Community Relations in Latvia [Image 8 of 9]

    CTF 68 Community Relations in Latvia

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Commander Task Force 68

    LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 15, 2024) - U.S. Navy Diver 2nd Class Jeremy Deato, assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, poses for a photograph during a community day in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 15, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 13:19
    Photo ID: 8478668
    VIRIN: 240615-N-VF045-1026
    Resolution: 5036x3357
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 68 Community Relations in Latvia [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    comrel
    latvian
    CTF68
    public relation
    BALTOPS24

