CTF 68 Community Relations in Latvia

LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 15, 2024) - Gunārs Ansiņš, mayor of Liepāja, shakes hands with U.S. Navy Ensign Killian Lorusso, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 during a community day in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 15, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

