Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024

CAMP ATTERBURY, IN. - Kentucky Guardsmen from the 149th MEB conduct morning briefs during shift change during the Warfighter 24-4 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 15, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.

