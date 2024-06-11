PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2024) A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force SH-60K helicopter lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.15.2024 05:22 Photo ID: 8478302 VIRIN: 240611-N-ZS816-1077 Resolution: 4857x3238 Size: 1.61 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts Flight Operations with the JS Izumo [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.