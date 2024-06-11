USS Rafael Peralta Conducts RAS with USNS Charles Drew During Valiant Shield

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Nikada Pavlov leads and directs Sailors on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) during Valiant Shield 2024, June 12. Charles Drew is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who in coordination with Commander, Task Force 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

