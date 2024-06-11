PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2024) Chief Gas Systems Turbine Technician (Electrical) Dakota Stoepfel from Delta, Ohio, gives commands to watch standers in the central control station (CCS) in the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during an engineering training team event while operating in the Philippine Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.15.2024 04:58 Photo ID: 8478296 VIRIN: 240613-N-ZS816-1074 Resolution: 5015x3343 Size: 3.09 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Participates Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.