USS Higgins (DDG 76) Participates Valiant Shield 2024

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2024) Gas Systems Turbine Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Ninel Cruz Diaz from St. Louis, Missouri, (bottom) holds up a fire extinguisher for Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Chase Wallace from Bastrop, Texas, (top) to test during an engineering training team event aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

