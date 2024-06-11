USS New York Flight Deck Operations

BALTIC SEA (June 12, 2024) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter attached to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), spins it’s rotors aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), June 12, 2024. New York was underway in the Baltic Sea in support of the exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

