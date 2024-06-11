Valiant Shield 24: Marine Food Specialists Prepare a Field Mess for Troops

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ivan Salindong, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a native of San Francisco, California, prepares a field mess for more than 400 U.S Marines and Sailors during exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

