    Valiant Shield 24: Marine Food Specialists Prepare a Field Mess for Troops [Image 8 of 10]

    Valiant Shield 24: Marine Food Specialists Prepare a Field Mess for Troops

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ivan Salindong, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a native of San Francisco, California, prepares a field mess for more than 400 U.S Marines and Sailors during exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 01:58
    Photo ID: 8478210
    VIRIN: 240613-M-ZL739-1275
    Resolution: 5308x3539
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: AIRAI, PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Marine Food Specialists Prepare a Field Mess for Troops [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ValiantShield
    IMEFSummerSeries

