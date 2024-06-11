Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and members of the NATO alliance convene for a NATO Ministerial Session at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander C. Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8478046
    VIRIN: 240614-D-PM193-1055
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD at NATO [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SECDEF
    SECDEF Austin
    UDCG

