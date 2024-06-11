SD at NATO

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and members of the NATO alliance convene for a NATO Ministerial Session at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander C. Kubitza)

Date Taken: 06.14.2024
Location: BRUSSELS, BE