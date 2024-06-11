Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers remarks alongside partner nations at the Partnership for Peace Consortium Reaffirmation Ceremony at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander C. Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 22:26
|Photo ID:
|8478044
|VIRIN:
|240614-D-PM193-1098
|Resolution:
|7983x5322
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD at NATO [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
