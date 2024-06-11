Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B Fly Over during MDFW 2024 [Image 6 of 7]

    F-35B Fly Over during MDFW 2024

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Catherine Verenzuela Mariano 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    Spectators watch a F-35B flyover during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore June 14, 2024. Maryland Fleet Week is a biennial public event that celebrtaes the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expetise, excellence, and patriotism of America's maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Catherine S. Verenzuela Mariano)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 22:38
    Photo ID: 8477971
    VIRIN: 240614-M-OQ544-2059
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B Fly Over during MDFW 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Catherine Verenzuela Mariano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMCNews
    USMCfeature
    MDFleetWeek24
    MDFW2024

