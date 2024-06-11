Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 stealth bombers land in Guam for Valiant Shield 24 [Image 5 of 7]

    B-2 stealth bombers land in Guam for Valiant Shield 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Stuart Shippee B-2 pilot assigned to the 13th Bomber Squadron, marshals a B-2 Spirit bomber, deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam in support of Valiant Shield 24, June 13, 2024. The speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers plays a critical role in our ability to deter potential adversaries and signal our unwavering support to our allies and partners. Counter-maritime missions provide valuable training opportunities to improve our interoperability and demonstrate that our forces are capable of operating anywhere, anytime, to meet any challenge decisively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

