A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts approach training at Northwest Field, Guam, June 11, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 20:29 Photo ID: 8477786 VIRIN: 240611-F-TE598-2202 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.84 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-130 practices approaches and touch-and-go maneuvers in support of VS24 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.