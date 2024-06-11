Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-130 practices approaches and touch-and-go maneuvers in support of VS24 [Image 10 of 14]

    KC-130 practices approaches and touch-and-go maneuvers in support of VS24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Gabriel Martin, Marine Air Control Squadron 4, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, communicates with air traffic control during Valiant Shield 24 at Northwest Field, Guam, June 11, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Martin is a native of Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 20:29
    Photo ID: 8477775
    VIRIN: 240611-F-TE598-2010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1006.88 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-130 practices approaches and touch-and-go maneuvers in support of VS24 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-130
    refuel
    marines
    MAG12
    valiantshield
    valiantshield24

