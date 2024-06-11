KC-130 practices approaches and touch-and-go maneuvers in support of VS24

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Michael Clark, left, and Staff Sgt. Chase Perkins, both assigned to Marine Air Control Squadron 4, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, set up equipment at Northwest Field, Guam in support of Valiant Shield 24, June 11, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Clark is a native of Nevada. Perkins is a native of Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

Date Taken: 06.11.2024
Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU