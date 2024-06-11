Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B Fly Over during MDFW 2024

    INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    An F-35B flies over the Baltimore harbor during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore June 14, 2024. Maryland Fleet Week is a biennial public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 18:41
    Photo ID: 8477541
    VIRIN: 240614-M-PO745-2069
    Resolution: 6081x4056
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
    TAGS

    USMC
    MDfleetweek
    usmcnews
    USMCfeature
    MDfleetweek24
    MDFW2024

