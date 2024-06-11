F-35B Fly Over during MDFW 2024

An F-35B flies over the Baltimore harbor during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore June 14, 2024. Maryland Fleet Week is a biennial public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford)

