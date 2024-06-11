USS Rafael Peralta fires CIWS during Valiant Shield

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires its close-in weapon system as part of a training event during Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

