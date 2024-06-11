Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta fires CIWS during Valiant Shield

    USS Rafael Peralta fires CIWS during Valiant Shield

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires its close-in weapon system as part of a training event during Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 18:29
    Photo ID: 8477487
    VIRIN: 240614-N-BS159-2028
    Resolution: 4234x2676
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta fires CIWS during Valiant Shield, by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ValiantShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT