Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XCTC D+10 [Image 2 of 5]

    XCTC D+10

    FORT CAVAZOS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    120th Infantry Brigade

    U.S. Army National Guard soldiers conduct a combined arms rehearsal as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 9, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Neil McLean)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8477466
    VIRIN: 240614-A-JJ342-2342
    Resolution: 5616x2331
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XCTC D+10 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    XCTC D+10
    XCTC D+10
    XCTC D+10
    XCTC D+10
    XCTC D+10

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sand table
    OC/T
    278ACR
    XCTC24-05
    XCTC278ACR
    ombined arms rehearsal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT