240614-N-HV059-1002 BALTIMORE (June 14, 2024) - Sailors and Marines take a break during a community relations (COMREL) project assisting with cleaning the McKim Center, a local youth and sports center during Maryland Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sonja Wickard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:09 Photo ID: 8477378 VIRIN: 240614-N-HV059-1002 Resolution: 5313x3795 Size: 4.5 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240614-N-HV059-1002 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sonja Wickard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.