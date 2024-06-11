Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    240614-N-HV059-1002 BALTIMORE (June 14, 2024) - Sailors and Marines take a break during a community relations (COMREL) project assisting with cleaning the McKim Center, a local youth and sports center during Maryland Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sonja Wickard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:09
    Photo ID: 8477378
    VIRIN: 240614-N-HV059-1002
    Resolution: 5313x3795
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Baltimore
    Maryland
    Maryland Fleet Week
    MDFW
    MDFleetweek24
    MDFW2024

