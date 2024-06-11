Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 249th Birthday Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 12 of 25]

    U.S. Army 249th Birthday Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) support an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2024. The wreath was in honor of the Army’s 249th birthday. Since its establishment in 1775, U.S. Army Soldiers, families, and Army Civilians have supported our nation, bearing true faith and allegiance to the country. The Army’s legacy had been built on its history, displayed in the dedication, courage, and heroism of the American Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    U.S. Army 249th Birthday Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    arlington national cemetery
    anc

