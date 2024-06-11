U.S. Army 249th Birthday Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) support an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2024. The wreath was in honor of the Army’s 249th birthday. Since its establishment in 1775, U.S. Army Soldiers, families, and Army Civilians have supported our nation, bearing true faith and allegiance to the country. The Army’s legacy had been built on its history, displayed in the dedication, courage, and heroism of the American Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

