D-5 X-9 pad launch

The Navy launched a flight test model of the new Trident II (D5) missile at 5:08 am on Jan. 21, 1988, from Complex 46A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The D5 is a three-stage, solid propellant, inertially guided fleet ballistic missile launched underwater from the Ohio-class submarines.

