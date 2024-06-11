Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-5 X-9 pad launch [Image 2 of 4]

    D-5 X-9 pad launch

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.1988

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The Navy launched a flight test model of the new Trident II (D5) missile at 5:08 am on Jan. 21, 1988, from Complex 46A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The D5 is a three-stage, solid propellant, inertially guided fleet ballistic missile launched underwater from the Ohio-class submarines.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.1988
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 12:47
    Photo ID: 8476085
    VIRIN: 880121-F-XX000-1002
    Resolution: 2211x2808
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    D-5
    Fleet Ballistic Missile
    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    FBM
    NOTU
    Trident Missile

