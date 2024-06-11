D-5 X-9 pad launch

The Navy launched a flight test model of the new Trident II (D5) missile at 5:08 am on Jan. 21, 1988, from Complex 46A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The D5 is a three-stage, solid propellant, inertially guided fleet ballistic missile launched underwater from the Ohio-class submarines.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.1988
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8476084
|VIRIN:
|880121-F-XX000-1001
|Resolution:
|2812x2187
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|US
