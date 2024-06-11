U.S. Soldiers in the National Capital Region celebrate the Army's 249th Birthday with a Run/Walk event at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., June 14, 2023. The Army Birthday Run/Walk event began at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, continuing through Arlington National Cemetery, ending at Summerall Field. The event commemorates the legacy of the U.S. Army, built over 249 years on the dedication, courage, and heroism of every American Soldier who have answered the call since the Army’s founding in 1775, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc Joseph Martin)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 12:43
|Photo ID:
|8476080
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-JM103-3042
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.69 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Birthday Run, by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT