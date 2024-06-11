Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st Mission Support Group Resiliency Dining-Out [Image 10 of 15]

    81st Mission Support Group Resiliency Dining-Out

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    A U.S. Airman shields himself with an inflatable barrier from aquatic assault during the 2024 81st Mission Support Group Resiliency Dining-Out on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 7, 2024. The Dining-Out is an occasion for service members and civilians to gather, celebrating the unique bond that held military units together in battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 12:52
    Photo ID: 8476070
    VIRIN: 240607-F-IE886-1594
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    81st Mission Support Group

