U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Thomas, 81st Civil Engineering Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Katherine Kuc, 81st Force Support Squadron commander, get a cup of grog during the 2024 81st Mission Support Group Resiliency Dining-Out on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 7, 2024. The Dining-Out is an occasion for service members and civilians to gather, celebrating the unique bond that held military units together in battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

