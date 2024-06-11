Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAREX [Image 24 of 25]

    WAREX

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel King 

    38th Regional Support Group

    WAREX is designed to test and improve the warfighting capabilities of Army Reserve units.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8475693
    VIRIN: 240610-A-OM757-1046
    Resolution: 5404x3603
    Size: 9.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, WAREX [Image 25 of 25], by SSG Nathaniel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

