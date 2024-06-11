USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination

240614-N-UF592-1050 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) Lt. Bomy Shim, left, from Aurora, Colorado, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sharon Morgan, right, from Tokyo, rinse the mouth of Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Joseph Rankin, from Phoenix, during a crown implant procedure in the dental office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

Date Taken: 06.14.2024
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
by PO3 Eric Stanton