Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240614-N-UF592-1050 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) Lt. Bomy Shim, left, from Aurora, Colorado, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sharon Morgan, right, from Tokyo, rinse the mouth of Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Joseph Rankin, from Phoenix, during a crown implant procedure in the dental office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8475255
    VIRIN: 240614-N-UF592-1050
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 988.18 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Examination
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Hospital Corpsman
    Dental

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT