Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240614-N-UF592-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) Lt. Erin Andrews, left, from Mooresville, North Carolina, examines Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Angelo Cruz, from Grenada Hills, California, during a routine examination in the dental office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8475254
    VIRIN: 240614-N-UF592-1021
    Resolution: 2640x1601
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Examination
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Hospital Corpsman
    Dental

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT