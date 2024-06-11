USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a dental examination

240614-N-UF592-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) Lt. Erin Andrews, left, from Mooresville, North Carolina, examines Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Angelo Cruz, from Grenada Hills, California, during a routine examination in the dental office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
