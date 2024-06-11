USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct flight operations during operation Valiant Shield

240612-N-UF592-5008 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2024) Sailors prepare an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, to launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 12. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

