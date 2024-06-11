Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reier Earns Military Excellence Award

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Seaman John Reier graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 13, 2024.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reier Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

    TAGS

    boot camp
    recruit
    Navy
    award

