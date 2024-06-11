Seaman John Reier graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 13, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8475224
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-NO492-1001
|Resolution:
|851x1280
|Size:
|352.35 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reier Earns Military Excellence Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
