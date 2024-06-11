Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct night flight operations during operation Valiant Shield [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct night flight operations during operation Valiant Shield

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240612-N-SI601-1190 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2024) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, launches off the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 12. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 09:38
    Photo ID: 8475216
    VIRIN: 240612-N-SI601-1190
    Resolution: 5568x3132
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct night flight operations during operation Valiant Shield [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

