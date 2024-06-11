Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘We care about you and nothing you can do will change that’: Mental health matters to JMC’s senior leaders [Image 2 of 2]

    ‘We care about you and nothing you can do will change that’: Mental health matters to JMC’s senior leaders

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    The senior leaders of the Joint Munitions Command addressed mental health with the command’s workforce near the end of May, and they were candid and open. Whether an individual serves as a Civilian employee for the Department of Defense, a Soldier, or simply a member of society, the relationship between mental health and overall well-being is profoundly interconnected. (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

