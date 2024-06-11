Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘We care about you and nothing you can do will change that’: Mental health matters to JMC’s senior leaders [Image 1 of 2]

    ‘We care about you and nothing you can do will change that’: Mental health matters to JMC’s senior leaders

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Matthew Wheaton 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves of the Joint Munitions Command drills home an important point about mental health during a discussion on the topic with JMC’s workforce near the end of May. (Matthew Wheaton, Joint Munitions Command, Public and Congressional Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 07:53
    Photo ID: 8475036
    VIRIN: 240529-A-AO796-2268
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 478.68 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘We care about you and nothing you can do will change that’: Mental health matters to JMC’s senior leaders [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘We care about you and nothing you can do will change that’: Mental health matters to JMC’s senior leaders
    ‘We care about you and nothing you can do will change that’: Mental health matters to JMC’s senior leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;We care about you and nothing you can do will change that&rsquo;: Mental health matters to JMC&rsquo;s senior leaders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    Mental Health Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT