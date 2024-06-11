Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 fast ropes aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield [Image 4 of 6]

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 fast ropes aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 13, 2024) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct fast-rope and rappel training from an MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter from the "Golden Falcons" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 onto the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during Valiant Shield 2024. EODMU 5 is embarked with Carrier Strike Group 5 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 05:08
    Photo ID: 8474816
    VIRIN: 240613-N-DM318-1086
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 735.41 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 fast ropes aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ValiantShield

