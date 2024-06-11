Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 fast ropes aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield

PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 13, 2024) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct fast-rope and rappel training from an MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter from the "Golden Falcons" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 onto the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during Valiant Shield 2024. EODMU 5 is embarked with Carrier Strike Group 5 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

